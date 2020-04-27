Speed Up Employee Performance with CommLab India’s Customizable Catalog Courses

CommLab India, a leading technology-enabled learning solutions provider, has launched its portfolio of catalog courses. These ready-to-deploy courses on common training topics are instructionally sound and decrease time to proficiency. Explore the line-up now.





Since 2000, CommLab has been developing custom e-learning for 200+ organizations. On this journey, it realized that certain training programs such as soft skills training, leadership, safety, and compliance are common across industries. It also received numerous requests from customers for ready-to-use online courses on common training topics. These factors gave CommLab the impetus to come up with a portfolio of customizable catalog courses.



The collection is an eclectic mixture of courses that are the need of the hour for businesses – such as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment, POSH – and evergreen, popular topics such as Train the Trainer and Effective Business Communication Skills.



How are catalog courses customizable? Well, when you order CommLab’s customizable catalog courses, you get to truly customize them with your organization-specific content and visual branding. These ready-to-deploy SCORM-compliant courses come with accompanying ILT material such as the PowerPoint deck and Quiz handouts that can be used in your classroom trainings. CommLab offers you the complete package by hosting the courses on Effectus LMS, in case you are looking for a learning portal. Visit the



"These customizable catalog courses draw on CommLab’s extensive experience in custom e-learning design – they are instructionally robust, visually appealing assets that appeal to the modern learner. It is our endeavor to offer customizable catalog courses that organizations can plug and play seamlessly in their training framework," said Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder, during the launch.



About CommLab India



CommLab India LLP is a leading learning solutions company with expertise in design and development of eLearning courses, since 2000. It caters to 100+ clients in more than 30 countries. Its learning solutions include eLearning course development, mLearning solutions, conversion of legacy courses into the mobile compatible HTML5 format, translation of online courses and hosting and managing training materials on LMS.



CommLab has worked with organizations in various industries such as finance, insurance, manufacturing and healthcare. Based in India, it is a preferred vendor to several Fortune 500 companies, such as Alcoa, Mettler-Toledo and Pepco Holding Inc. and has an ongoing relationship with organizations such as SAI Global and Unilever. Hyderabad, India, April 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CommLab India, an e-learning veteran of 18 years, and the preferred online learning partner of global Fortune companies, has launched an interesting range of learner-centric customizable catalog courses that focus on accelerating employee performance, and decreasing time to proficiency.Since 2000, CommLab has been developing custom e-learning for 200+ organizations. On this journey, it realized that certain training programs such as soft skills training, leadership, safety, and compliance are common across industries. It also received numerous requests from customers for ready-to-use online courses on common training topics. These factors gave CommLab the impetus to come up with a portfolio of customizable catalog courses.The collection is an eclectic mixture of courses that are the need of the hour for businesses – such as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment, POSH – and evergreen, popular topics such as Train the Trainer and Effective Business Communication Skills.How are catalog courses customizable? Well, when you order CommLab’s customizable catalog courses, you get to truly customize them with your organization-specific content and visual branding. These ready-to-deploy SCORM-compliant courses come with accompanying ILT material such as the PowerPoint deck and Quiz handouts that can be used in your classroom trainings. CommLab offers you the complete package by hosting the courses on Effectus LMS, in case you are looking for a learning portal. Visit the catalog page to explore their offerings."These customizable catalog courses draw on CommLab’s extensive experience in custom e-learning design – they are instructionally robust, visually appealing assets that appeal to the modern learner. It is our endeavor to offer customizable catalog courses that organizations can plug and play seamlessly in their training framework," said Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder, during the launch.About CommLab IndiaCommLab India LLP is a leading learning solutions company with expertise in design and development of eLearning courses, since 2000. It caters to 100+ clients in more than 30 countries. Its learning solutions include eLearning course development, mLearning solutions, conversion of legacy courses into the mobile compatible HTML5 format, translation of online courses and hosting and managing training materials on LMS.CommLab has worked with organizations in various industries such as finance, insurance, manufacturing and healthcare. Based in India, it is a preferred vendor to several Fortune 500 companies, such as Alcoa, Mettler-Toledo and Pepco Holding Inc. and has an ongoing relationship with organizations such as SAI Global and Unilever.