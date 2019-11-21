JRM Web Marketing Names Jason Pesigan Website Consultant

Job Opportunities Press Releases JRM Web Marketing Press Release

To learn more, visit www.jrmwebmarketing.com Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- JRM Web Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Pesigan as Website Consultant, based in West Covina, CA. Pesigan will represent JRM Web Marketing in the Los Angeles County area and surrounding markets.Pesigan joins JRM Web Marketing with almost 20 years of tech sales and digital marketing experience, previously working with regional and national marketing agencies. He attended Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University.Jesus McDonald, Owner of JRM Web Marketing, commented, “We are extremely excited to have Jason join the JRM Web Marketing team. Jason has a strong and long-standing market presence, which makes him a valuable asset to our new business effort. His sales experience and passion for digital marketing will aid JRM Web Marketing in accelerating our business growth in Southern California.”About JRM Web MarketingJRM Web Marketing is a WordPress web design and development company located in San Jose, California. Their mission is to provide reliable, responsive, high-quality website design and development services to small and mid-size businesses across the United States. With 42+ years of industry experience, JRM Web Marketing is well known and highly regarded in the industry.To learn more, visit www.jrmwebmarketing.com Contact Information JRM Web Marketing

