Local Dentist Supports Austin ISD Schools

It is estimated that the School Bus Advertising program for Austin ISD can generate up to $388,000 annually for AISD schools. With school district budget reductions occurring around the state, the additional support these types of programs offer is invaluable for local schools.



Chase Pilat, owner of TRU Dentistry Austin said, “My mom is a teacher, and I’ve seen her pay for school supplies out of her own pocket. As a new business, we wanted to tell the 78704 area about our dental practice, but also wanted to support the community as well. Once we heard about the school bus program, we knew it was great way to support schools in and around the South Lamar area.”



TRU Dentistry Austin welcomes all patients with loving and open arms, no matter age, race or financial status. Establishing a practice of semi-annual dental visits at an early age is key to good oral health. Dr. Samantha Hollinger of TRU Dentistry Austin says, “I believe it is very important for kids to have an excellent early experience when visiting the dentist. At TRU Dentistry Austin, we cater to the kids to make their visit fun. We see children as early as 6 months old through their teen years. Teens are fun too, because they have this growing awareness of their appearance and want to look and feel good.”



TRU Dentistry Austin hopes that the students of Galindo Elementary School, Gorzycki Middle School, Eastside Memorial Early College High School, Bowie High School, and Travis Early College High School will have a chance to be reminded daily as they ride the bus to school about the importance of good oral health.



Visit TRU Dentistry Austin at 2708 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite 100A, Austin, TX 78704 or trudentistryaustin.com.



About TRU Dentistry Austin:

Alex Combatti

(737) 203-8538



https://www.trudentistryaustin.com/



