Industrial IoT Companies Merge

Litum and Wipelot (Okyanus Technology) have announced a merger that will bring Wipelot’s UWB-based IoT and RTLS technology to Litum’s international network of IIoT solutions.

Izmir, Turkey, November 24, 2019 --



Litum is a global player in the IoT technology field with active customer deployments in 35 countries. Its IoT solutions are providing efficiency and safety solutions for companies such as BOSCH, Whirlpool, Schneider Electric, General Electric, and Ferrero as well as many foreign governmental agencies. Most recently the company has provided an automated occupational safety system for Paris Metro, which moved into its fifth phase in early 2018, after launching in 2016.



Okyanus Technology, has deployed numerous UWB based IoT and RTLS projects, under the brand name of Wipelot, making it one of Turkey’s most active regional technology companies. Wipelot has developed IIoT, RTLS and active RFID solutions for personnel, equipment, forklift, work-in-progress and safety management for a range of sectors that include mining, aviation, construction and manufacturing. The company has earned “Best IoT implementation” and “National Innovation” awards based on its projects.



Both Litum and Wipelot boast state-recognized, research and design centers with national status. The companies each bring more than 15 years of experience in innovative and pioneering projects. With the merger a team of more than 100 employees (more than 70 of them devoted solely to research and development) will make the new technology entity one of the largest global companies in the sector.



The merger will also increase investment in research and design (Litum is already spending nearly 30 percent of its revenue on R&D studies and engages in multiple R&D projects with scientific institutions). And, the new entity will develop new products for occupational safety systems including forklift collision systems, lone worker’s safety and a variety of other solutions.



New commercial projects, involving worldwide leader brands, will be announced soon.



“This merger will make Litum one of the world’s biggest IoT companies with a team of over 100 employees driving innovation and exceptional service to our customers around the world” says Alp Ulku of Litum.



About Litum

Litum Technologies delivers IoT, real-time location and RFID solutions for clients in manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, aviation, mining, government, corporate and construction. Since 2004 the company has designed and manufactured its hardware and software at use around the world.



About Okyanus Tech

