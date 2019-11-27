Press Releases Spotware Systems Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Spotware Systems Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: cTrader Web 3.4 Offers Pencil Tool & Line Study Extension

Limassol, Cyprus, November 27, 2019 --(



Panagiotis Charalampous, the Head of Community Management at Spotware, says, “Used to free-form draw on, or annotate a chart, the Pencil Tool is not bound to a specific shape, and further allows traders to make their notes when setting up a trade. The upgrade to Line Study Tools, in turn, comes with an additional degree of object personalization, while the Trading Central update of Targets adds an extra decision-making option for our brokers to offer their clientele.”



These additional features, as well as new hot buttons for quick access, are currently available to all brokers on Beta.



The new version also features several cTrader Copy updates, including the addition of Date of Copying start, to easily track when performance and management fees will be charged, as well as an instant Add & Remove All Funds to/from Copying account for increased ease of operation.



To try the new cTrader Web 3.4, please visit https://ct.spotware.com/ About Spotware



Spotware is an award-winning financial technology provider specializing in complete business solutions and complex custom development projects that add value to their clients. It is best known for its flagship product, cTrader, a premium FX and CFDs trading platform offered by leading brokers and trusted by millions of traders worldwide. It has also developed cXchange, an out-of-the-box digital asset exchange solution that allows any business to launch a cryptocurrency exchange. Spotware has been raising the standards of the online trading industry since 2010 providing constant innovation ever since. Founded on the values of transparency and Traders First™ approach, the company develops products that are responsive to the changing demands of business and regulatory landscape, and serve the long-term interests of all market participants.



For press enquiries please contact: marketing@spotware.com Limassol, Cyprus, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with even more analytical flexibility.Panagiotis Charalampous, the Head of Community Management at Spotware, says, “Used to free-form draw on, or annotate a chart, the Pencil Tool is not bound to a specific shape, and further allows traders to make their notes when setting up a trade. The upgrade to Line Study Tools, in turn, comes with an additional degree of object personalization, while the Trading Central update of Targets adds an extra decision-making option for our brokers to offer their clientele.”These additional features, as well as new hot buttons for quick access, are currently available to all brokers on Beta.The new version also features several cTrader Copy updates, including the addition of Date of Copying start, to easily track when performance and management fees will be charged, as well as an instant Add & Remove All Funds to/from Copying account for increased ease of operation.To try the new cTrader Web 3.4, please visit https://ct.spotware.com/ About SpotwareSpotware is an award-winning financial technology provider specializing in complete business solutions and complex custom development projects that add value to their clients. It is best known for its flagship product, cTrader, a premium FX and CFDs trading platform offered by leading brokers and trusted by millions of traders worldwide. It has also developed cXchange, an out-of-the-box digital asset exchange solution that allows any business to launch a cryptocurrency exchange. Spotware has been raising the standards of the online trading industry since 2010 providing constant innovation ever since. Founded on the values of transparency and Traders First™ approach, the company develops products that are responsive to the changing demands of business and regulatory landscape, and serve the long-term interests of all market participants.For press enquiries please contact: marketing@spotware.com Contact Information Spotware Systems Ltd.

Anna Mihnovica

0035725344901



https://spotware.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spotware Systems Ltd.