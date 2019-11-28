Fred H. Mannix Joins Accelerate

Press Releases Accelerate Press Release

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., (“Accelerate” or the “Company”) reports that Fred H. Mannix, CIM, has joined the Company as Vice President, Investment Management.

Fred’s priority will be to drive Accelerate’s Standard Wealth division, which will offer unique traditional and alternative investment solutions for Canadian, U.S. and offshore ultra high-net worth individuals and family offices.



About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.



Accelerate: Because Performance Matters. Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com



"We're pleased to have Fred join team Accelerate as an officer and shareholder," said Julian Klymochko, CEO of Accelerate. "Fred will be substantially accretive to the Company by bringing his vast network, unique insights and notable experience running bottom-up, value-based long/short equity strategies on a proprietary basis."

