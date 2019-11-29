MyEdu Announces Instant Notifications Update for Parent-Teacher Communication Apps

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MyEdu Press Release

MyEdu recently announced the addition of two great features in their apps that have revolutionized the way notifications are managed.

"Some guardians may not pro-actively open the app to check the information daily. A better way to handle notifications is the need of the hour due to their increasing influx. MyEdu’s updated app feature enables schools to send notifications that silently appear on the phone screen. School administrators can even prioritize notifications in case if multiple alerts need to be sent to the parents. Notifications are like emails; some might be more crucial than others. It is essential to ensure that the app users can easily differentiate between them. MyEdu’s newly launched feature allows school administrators to mark schedule updates and other notifications differently. It can help parents identify the important ones. Alerts can be presented in the form of persistent, as well as temporary banners. The application can also be programmed to deliver important schedule related alerts to the phone’s notification center even if the app notifications have been turned off. Thus, keeping parents updated about school programs as well as activities has become even easier. Thanks to these updates, the application notifications do not appear like a messy clutter of cards. Parents can also delete multiple notifications with a single tap," said the executive from MyEdu while interacting with journalists.



Like the earlier versions, the application allows parents to perform other tasks like checking their kid’s attendance, classroom syllabus schedule, assignment scores, and browse study materials, etc. Parents can also use these apps to provide consent for their child’s participation in school activities like trips, games, and more. The app can be integrated with the school forum for enabling parents to post questions and get replies from teachers as well as community members.



The web and mobile apps have helped teachers by freeing more time that was earlier spent on performing administrative tasks.



Maulik Shah

+91 909 993 7739



https://www.myeducomm.com/



