Elbe Valley Medical is Virtually Merging with the Optimal Outcome Ecosystem

An LOI for up to $10M (USD) has been signed with Optimal Outcome Solutions for Breakthrough Cancer Treatment on completion of their Virtual Merger.

· Up to $10 Million funding round and additional resources to facilitate pioneering research and development on completion of their Virtual Merger



· Funds to be spent on product development to enable commercialisation.



Elbe Valley Medical, a privately held company that is developing a breakthrough treatment using microbots to destroy damaged or unwanted tissue such as cancer in animals and humans, today announced the successful instantiation of a virtual merger with Optimal Outcome Solutions via its Ecosystem of Affiliates in the United States and will receive up to $10 Million in funding subject to completion of the virtual merger. The company plans to use the new liquidity and resources; to further invest in pioneering research and development, accelerate international growth and commercialisation in the veterinary market in 2020.



“We are extremely pleased to be making this announcement today and to affiliate with Optimal. Their support enables us to bring our nanotechnology platform into the veterinary space firstly and later to the clinic. Our technology aims to vastly reduce the cost of cancer care, whilst delivering better outcomes for our patients. This virtual merger was an excellent choice for us as a young company, as we gain access to a fully developed business ecosystem to support and enable our ambitious growth plans,” said Robert Reynolds, Founder and Executive Chairman of Elbe Valley Medical.

“Optimal Outcome Solutions, its Ecosystem of Affiliates and the Optimal Outcome Fund look forward to collaborating with Elbe Valley Medical on completion of their Virtual Merger to bring advancements to cancer treatment which promise a more optimal outcome for all touched by cancer. We expect Elbe Valley Medical to be a cornerstone of innovation within our strategy in healthcare.”



The World Health Organisation predicts that new cancer cases will rise from 18.1 million in 2018 to 29.5 million by 2040. Elbe Valley Medical believes that its micro-robot technology will become the logical choice for healthcare providers entrusted with providing late-stage therapy to cancer sufferers worldwide.



About Elbe Valley Medical

Elbe Valley Medical Limited is a privately funded research company dedicated to developing novel treatments for medical conditions using pioneering microbot technology.



The company was founded in 2017 and is named after the Elbe Valley river in Dresden, Germany where its founder Robert Reynolds invented the proprietary method to treat late stage cancer tumours with microbots.



