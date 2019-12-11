SottoPelle® Recognizes Casey Hoover, FNP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Casey Hoover, FNP, is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.



“Casey Hoover, FNP, is a certified SottoPelle® provider who has a common goal of helping patients achieve their lifestyle and health goals with BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. "We are thrilled to have Casey Hoover, FNP, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Casey Hoover, FNP, has been providing BHRT for several years in order to improve patient's quality of life. Casey has the following qualifications:



· Passionate about women’s health and healthy aging.

· Has worked in Women’s Health since 2008.

· Has an interest in healthy aging, and the research, training, and products available through SottoPelle allows her to support this interest at Rejuv.



Provider Information:

Casey Hoover, FNP

Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic

3301 45th St South

Fargo, North Dakota, 58104, United States

701-356-7546

https://www.facebook.com/rejuvclinic/

https://www.rejuvclinic.com/



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: Carolann Tutera

Phone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229

response@sphrt.com



CarolAnn Tutera

480-874-1514



SottoPelleTherapy.com



