B Side Media Group’s Client, Hip Hop Artist, to Drop the Front Page in a Bold Effort to Rebrand

International Hip Hop Artist changes stage name, returns with bold new single and unapologetic vibe.

Hartford, CT, December 06, 2019 -- Nearly ten years after Front Page stepped onto the Hip Hop scene as a quick-witted, lyrical visionary with new music in circulation, Front Page will officially change his stage name to RUDEBOY MUSA. Hailed rapper/actor, Front Page has been on the front page of the minds of fans, listeners and influencers alike for many years.

He has grown such a wide following of loyal fans, that he is quite comfortable in declaring his exodus against rules that proclaim an artist must be confined to a specific box. Musa introduced his audience to Rudeboyizm with his single, titled by the same name, which was released April 2018 and also appeared on The God & The Savage album, released later that year on June 1 of 2018.

Front Page who is now known as RUDEBOY MUSA, when asked by B-Side Media of the name change, he explains it to be a "symbol of freedom and rebellion, one that ties into my deeply rooted culture."

RUDEBOY MUSA is known to step outside the box and take listeners on an unapologetic, audio journey. This name change will invite listeners into a more personal side of the artist, allowing them to connect and get to know what goes on, not only front page, but also inside the mind and behind the scenes of a RUDEBOY.

