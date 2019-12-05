South America Freedom Opens New Office in Cajamarca, Northern Peru

More Freedom in South America





The new Cajamarca office will work in tandem with that in Quito, offering the same focus and customer support that has made Freedom a top-rated, award-winning motorcycle tour provider for over a decade. Since 2009, the team at Freedom has carved a path for thousands of travelers to experience the lesser-known treasures of Ecuador. By concentrating and specializing in regionally-focused, well-organized overland tours, Freedom has set itself apart by building deep and lasting connections and relationships with the communities through which they operate.



"We are thrilled to extend our community-involved operating philosophy into Northern Peru, a land of wonders, perfect for exploring by motorcycle," explained Court Rand, Owner and Lead Guide at South America Freedom. "There are ancient, mountaintop citadels, colossal pyramids, awe-inspiring cliff-side sarcophagi - a plethora of mysterious ruins, all lacking the over-tourism of Machu Picchu and Southern Peru."



Freedom strategically selected Cajamarca for its new operations center because of its central location in Northern Peru. The new office will provide overlapping service coverage areas between the two countries so that the expert staff at Freedom will never be more than a few hours' away from their customers, whether in Ecuador or Peru. The Cajamarca office will provide the same dedication to customer support that has made it a top-rated, award-winning motorcycle tour provider. With several daily flights connecting it to Lima, it is easy to travel to and the perfect gateway to adventures in Northern Peru.



The new office in Cajamarca will officially open in January 2020. The " Cajamarca, Peru, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental, the country's premiere adventure motorcycle touring company, is proud to announce that it is opening an additional office in Cajamarca, Peru, with exciting new tours. The company will now be called South America Freedom to reflect this further expansion.The new Cajamarca office will work in tandem with that in Quito, offering the same focus and customer support that has made Freedom a top-rated, award-winning motorcycle tour provider for over a decade. Since 2009, the team at Freedom has carved a path for thousands of travelers to experience the lesser-known treasures of Ecuador. By concentrating and specializing in regionally-focused, well-organized overland tours, Freedom has set itself apart by building deep and lasting connections and relationships with the communities through which they operate."We are thrilled to extend our community-involved operating philosophy into Northern Peru, a land of wonders, perfect for exploring by motorcycle," explained Court Rand, Owner and Lead Guide at South America Freedom. "There are ancient, mountaintop citadels, colossal pyramids, awe-inspiring cliff-side sarcophagi - a plethora of mysterious ruins, all lacking the over-tourism of Machu Picchu and Southern Peru."Freedom strategically selected Cajamarca for its new operations center because of its central location in Northern Peru. The new office will provide overlapping service coverage areas between the two countries so that the expert staff at Freedom will never be more than a few hours' away from their customers, whether in Ecuador or Peru. The Cajamarca office will provide the same dedication to customer support that has made it a top-rated, award-winning motorcycle tour provider. With several daily flights connecting it to Lima, it is easy to travel to and the perfect gateway to adventures in Northern Peru.The new office in Cajamarca will officially open in January 2020. The " Wonders of Northern Peru " tour and the " Highland Empires " tours are currently available for booking through its website at FreedomBikeRental.com, and a wide variety of paved, dual-sport, and unpaved motorcycle adventure tours will be added soon.