Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Signs a Flurry of New Artists Just in Time for Christmas

Loveforce International Records Signs several new recording artists to its roster.

Santa Clarita, CA, December 10, 2019 --(



Mo Justice brand of Country Music is a bit different than most. He has all sorts of influences in his music. Some of the music is from different forms of country music others are from other genres. I play songs I like. I don’t mind influences from other genres.



“I want to sound different than every other Country Music Artist,” said Mo in a recent interview.



The Godfather of Love grew up listening to Funk music. He likes old school Rap and old school Soul. Somehow he must have listened to Rock because you can hear some rock influence in a lot of his music. He takes his name from an old school, Rap song which came out in 1990. He even does his own version of the song with some new nuances including starting it with a quote from The Prophet of Life that resonates deeply with him. The quote is: “I’m the product of a violent society but I’m not the violent kind.”



Two things inspire A prophet Among Us, God and The Human condition. While many of their songs are inspirational (“One World, One People,” “I’m Beyond You’re Perception of Me”), most of their lyrics are different than most bands. Somehow, A Prophet Among Us gives you something to think about while entertaining you. You never quite know what to expect from A Prophet Among Us.



Evan Lee Lovefire stands somewhere between Rock and Soul Music. He grew up listening to Soul artists like Ray Charles, Rita Graham, and Motown groups and Rock artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Guns and Roses. He is a fan of Rhythm and Roll, a hybrid of Rock and Roll and Rhythm and Blues created by Songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins in the early 1980s. You can tell the Rhythm and Roll influence when you listen to his music.



The Loveforce Collective is an collection of a myriad of singers and musicians from various genres. Some of their music is instrumental others are with a featured singer. Some of their works are simply guitar and vocal others are full on ensembles. There music is eclectic and in various genres. They defy categorization. They just are who they are naturally and don’t fit into anyone’s neat little boxes.



“The new artists we have signed will shake things up and help round out the music coming from our more established artists,” said Loveforce International President Mark Thomas. “We think that will be good for the overall health of our label and our record division.”



For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Santa Clarita, CA, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International has signed a flurry of new artists in various music genres in time to release preliminary singles in time for Christmas. The artists include Country Artist Mo Justice, R&B, Hip-Hop artist The Godfather of Love, Alternative Rock and World Music Artist A Prophet Among Us, Rythum and Roll Artist Evan lee Lovefire and Eclectic Music Artist The Loveforce Collective. These new artists join Veteran Artists Soul Jazz Artist Rita Graham, Blues / Rock /Trance Artist Honey Davis, Soul Blues Artist Bobby Jonz and Alternative Rock Artist Teacherz. The label has already begun releasing singles on all of these artists.Mo Justice brand of Country Music is a bit different than most. He has all sorts of influences in his music. Some of the music is from different forms of country music others are from other genres. I play songs I like. I don’t mind influences from other genres.“I want to sound different than every other Country Music Artist,” said Mo in a recent interview.The Godfather of Love grew up listening to Funk music. He likes old school Rap and old school Soul. Somehow he must have listened to Rock because you can hear some rock influence in a lot of his music. He takes his name from an old school, Rap song which came out in 1990. He even does his own version of the song with some new nuances including starting it with a quote from The Prophet of Life that resonates deeply with him. The quote is: “I’m the product of a violent society but I’m not the violent kind.”Two things inspire A prophet Among Us, God and The Human condition. While many of their songs are inspirational (“One World, One People,” “I’m Beyond You’re Perception of Me”), most of their lyrics are different than most bands. Somehow, A Prophet Among Us gives you something to think about while entertaining you. You never quite know what to expect from A Prophet Among Us.Evan Lee Lovefire stands somewhere between Rock and Soul Music. He grew up listening to Soul artists like Ray Charles, Rita Graham, and Motown groups and Rock artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Guns and Roses. He is a fan of Rhythm and Roll, a hybrid of Rock and Roll and Rhythm and Blues created by Songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins in the early 1980s. You can tell the Rhythm and Roll influence when you listen to his music.The Loveforce Collective is an collection of a myriad of singers and musicians from various genres. Some of their music is instrumental others are with a featured singer. Some of their works are simply guitar and vocal others are full on ensembles. There music is eclectic and in various genres. They defy categorization. They just are who they are naturally and don’t fit into anyone’s neat little boxes.“The new artists we have signed will shake things up and help round out the music coming from our more established artists,” said Loveforce International President Mark Thomas. “We think that will be good for the overall health of our label and our record division.”For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend