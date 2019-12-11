Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Accelerate Press Release

Receive press releases from Accelerate: By Email RSS Feeds: Accelerate Files Preliminary Prospectus for New Funds Including Canada’s First Merger Arbitrage ETF

Calgary, Canada, December 11, 2019 --(



Listing of the units of the Funds is subject to receipt of conditional approval and fulfilling all of the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange.



“We are excited to announce the filing of the preliminary prospectus for Canada’s first merger arbitrage ETF,” said Julian Klymochko, Founder and CEO of Accelerate. “We look forward to continuing to offer innovative investment solutions to help institutional investors and advisors diversify their portfolios.”



About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.



Accelerate: Because Performance Matters. Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com



A preliminary prospectus dated December 6, 2019 (the “Prospectus”) containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the units of the Funds and it is an offence to claim otherwise.



Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to a Fund or Accelerate. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Accelerate’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Accelerate believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Accelerate undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.



For media and investor inquiries:

Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@acceleratefintech.com or



Julian Klymochko

1-855-892-0740



accelerateshares.com



