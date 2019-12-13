Loveforce International Records Releases a Flurry of Singles on New Recording Artists

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International Records releases singles on new recording artists it signed recently.

The song by Mo Justice is called “Johnny The Lawman.” It centers on the intrusive nature of police into the private lives of people who are breaking the law. It’s a Country Music song with some background vocals and sound effects.



The Song by The Godfather of Love is called “Mankind?” It’s a Funk-Rock song focused on the unkind things that people do to each other, the planet and its wildlife. “Lost in Rock & Roll” is an Alternative Rock song by Evan Lee Lovefire. It’s about getting lost in music, something many listeners do to escape. The single is a live version of the song recorded at a small night club. The song “Love Is Colorblind” by A Prophet Among Us is a guitar-vocal rendition of a beautiful song from the play Jesus. It is the least well recorded but is getting the most streams.



The Song “Our Own Piece of Heaven” is a mellow piano vocal by The Loveforce Collective. It features an uncredited artist. The artist is called Michael with The Angels. Michael was a solo artist and The Angels are not a group but a reference to the fact that Michael passed away and now he is singing with the angels. Michael’s voice is very soothing and the song itself is a love ballad about two lovers enjoying each other’s company.



“All of these singles were released to Apple Music, Spotify, ITunes, iHeart Radio and similar music streaming and downloading venues globally,” said Loveforce President Mark Thomas. “It is our hope to give music lovers alternative choices in music for their holiday season.”



Santa Clarita, CA, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On the heels of new artist signings, Loveforce International Records has announced that it is issuing preliminary releases on all five of the new artists it signed recently. The artists include Mo Justice, The Godfather of Love, The Loveforce Collective, Evan Lee Lovefire and A Prophet Among Us. Loveforce International will release the singles worldwide. They follow single releases by Honey Davis (Blue Christmas) and Rita Graham (Gift of Love).

