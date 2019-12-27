Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SumoDrive Press Release

Receive press releases from SumoDrive: By Email RSS Feeds: Gaji Sumon Hossain, CMO of SumoDrive and RemovalDetective, Offers Local Search Marketing & Reputation Repair for All Local Businesses

Irvine, CA, December 27, 2019 --(



Sumon is a Local Search marketing guru. Sumon attributes his success to a few key business strategies: lean economics and accounting. “I think the biggest mistake that people make when starting a business is not doing the research and picking bad services. Also, they have no idea how to analyze the market and Always learn to fixed the market price, which makes the business more money,” said Sumon. “Finally, if you’re going into business, pay your people more than the industry average and always be looking to hire better people. When you find great people, make sure they are paid well and remember people do what you inspect not what you expect. You can have a great person but if you are not applying pressure, setting goals, and watching them they may never succeed.” Sumon launched SumoDrive with his own capital and had no outside funding.



Well-known as leading Local Search Marketing specialists, SumoDrive is committed to offering the industry's best professional service, along with superior brands of quality Local Search Marketing & Reputation Repair.



In addition to offering digital assets and solutions for the healthcare sector, Local Search Marketing & Reputation Repair Agency also serves home improvement companies, local small businesses, and more.



“We have worked with Law Firms over the past 4 years and we want to best leverage that Legal Reputation Marketing knowledge base for our clients,” says SimoDrive CMO, Sumon.



RemovalDetective is an online reputation management company, serving individuals and businesses from all around the globe, to maintain and restore their online impression and reputation. If you have been a victim of Negative Reviews, Negative Content, Negative Search Results, social media Content, Videos, cyberbullying, online abuse, online defamation, false business reviews or anything published online that is causing you damage, speak to our Content Removal Detective about a tried and tested solution.



SumoDrive can offer the following services for the Local Business Industry: Local SEO, Custom Content Creation, Press Release, Google My Business Optimization, Yelp SEO, Link Building, Social Media Optimization and Management, Reviews Management, Online Reputation Management, Local Marketing, Negative Reviews and content cleanup and more.



Media Contact

Gaji Sumon Hossain

RemovalDetective

92 Corporate Park Ste C700 Irvine, CA 92606

Gaji Sumon Hossain

01303310611



www.sumodrivellc.com



