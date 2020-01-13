PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ebola United States Get Vaccinated - EbolaOutbreakMap.com


EbolaOutbreakMap.com is announcing they are adding locations in United States where Americans can get vaccinated against Ebola.

New York, NY, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- EbolaOutbreakMap.com keeps track of Ebola news in the United States.

FDA approved the Ebola vaccine manufactured by Merck for usage in the United States.

EbolaOutbreakMap.com released their app on Google Play store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wEbolaOutbreakMap_9996898

Ebola Outbreak Map . com released their app on the Amazon App store:

https://www.amazon.com/ebola-outbreak-map-com-map/dp/B07KZFK8Z7/ref=as_sl_pc_tf_til?tag=122106-20&linkCode=w00&linkId=5ef5eb6c84d25b33b800038e6437e392&creativeASIN=B07KZFK8Z7

People will have to rely on EbolaOutbreakMap.com to find locations where they can receive the Ebola Virus Vaccine, as Ebola Outbreak Map is a federally registered trademark and no other company or organization can legally have a Ebola Map.

Contact:
Ebola Outbreak Map

Jacob Joseph
support@ebolaoutbreakmap.com

EbolaOutbreakMap.Com®
http://www.ebolaoutbreakmap.com/

Ebola Outbreak Map ® Trademark and EbolaOutbreakMap.com is for sale.

Ebola Outbreak Map ® is registered under the Federal Trademark Act of 1946 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Any unauthorized use, publication or infringement of this designation without express written permission is prohibited.

Such violation is subject to liability for damages, injunctive relief, attorney’s fees and other penalties, civil and criminal.

Ebola Outbreak Map Trademark and Licensing can be purchased.

Interest parties may submit their requests via email: support@ebolaoutbreakmap.com
Contact Information
Ebola Outbreak Map
Jacob Joseph
321-693-6520
Contact
www.ebolaoutbreakmap.com/

