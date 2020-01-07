Options for Long Legs: Canadian Entrepreneur Launches Boutique for Tall Women

Press Releases Regal Beauty Group Press Release

Women blessed with supermodel pins but struggling to find clothes to dress them, will soon have a new source to shop.

The boutique embraces elegance and simplicity and will feature occasion wear constructed from refined fabrics that boast clean lines, sophisticated details and a touch of vintage. From dresses and trousers to skirts and blouses, super cool tall girls will no longer have to settle for standard size wardrobe pieces that look awkward. Sizes range from XS to Large with silhouettes that not only fit but flatter.



Sherisse Nickie is the Founder and Chief Executive Optimist (CEO) of Regal Beauty Group. Explaining her motivation for launching the boutique, she said: “Shopping for clothes can be challenging when you are above average height. As a tall woman myself, I understand the struggles when it comes to finding clothing that fits. It took a lot of deep soul-searching, introspection, and long sessions of brainstorming to take this idea from conception through funding and development, but I’m excited to be able to give other tall women more fashion options.”



Contact Information Regal Beauty Group

Sherisse Nickie

647-882-3144

http://regalbeautygroup.ca/

Sherisse Nickie

647-882-3144



http://regalbeautygroup.ca/



