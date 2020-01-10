Artsyl Technologies Partners with UI Path to Deliver Back Office Intelligent Process Automation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Artsyl Technologies, Inc. Press Release

Artsyl’s docAlpha Transformation Platform, Integrated with UI Path’s RPA Platform, Delivers Intelligent Data Capture for Unstructured Data and Documents

UI Path software enables organizations to automate manual, rules-based, mission critical processes, helping to reduce costs and improve accuracy through the creation of a new "digital workforce." Artsyl Technologies’ docAlpha Transformation Platform leverages machine learning and robotic process automation to intelligently extract data from unstructured business documents - which makes up the largest, fastest-growing source of data in most organizations.



“Our team looks forward to expanding opportunities and delivering innovative solutions to UI Path’s community of partners and customers,” said Jeff Moore, Chief Sales Officer at Artsyl Technologies. “By leveraging the intelligent data capture capabilities of our docAlpha Transformation Platform, we will allow UI Path customers and partners to tackle sources of error and inefficiency that can create bottlenecks in a unstructured data- and document-burdened processes.”



"We share a vision with Artsyl for helping customers overcome back office process scalability challenges by automating routine tasks and empowering employees to add more value and insight to any business process," said David Marcus, vice president of product and technology alliances, for UI Path. "This alliance enables Artsyl to innovate and automate the back office without requiring clients to overhaul their IT infrastructure."



Partners and prospective customers interested in learning more may visit the Artsyl Web site online at www.artsyltech.com or contact the company via email at sales@artsyl.com.



About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Artsyl Technologies, Inc. is the innovative company behind the docAlpha Transformation Platform. For over 10 years Artsyl has been designing, building and innovating technology used by companies globally to reduce their document processing burdens. Whether you have Accounts Payable Invoices, Sales Orders or Remittances docAlpha is designed to make their processing easy. docAlpha can be used in any business process to automate the classification, data extraction, validation and routing of mission critical information to its proper line-of-business application. docAlpha is a state-of-the-art IDR platform designed using Microsoft .NET and a Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) which allows it to scale up for Enterprise level On-Premise deployment or be used as a CLOUD based SaaS solution. docAlpha is sold through distributors and VARs globally.



About UI Path

