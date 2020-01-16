Kyanite Publishing LLC Announces Wave of Acquisitions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kyanite Publishing LLC Press Release

Fort Collins, CO, January 16, 2020 --(



New Acquisitions



The "Storm" series by A.R. Vagnetti. The first book in the series, "Forgotten Storm," was acquired in 2018 and published in 2019. Described as "steamier than expected" with "amazing worldbuilding," the series will continue with "Forbidden Storm," scheduled for publication in summer 2020.



"The Lythinall Saga" by Michael D. Nadeau. The first book, "The Darkness Returns," was acquired in 2018 and published in 2019. Endorsed by Ed Greenwood, creator of the Forgotten Realms, this epic fantasy series has won fans internationally. The second book in the saga, "The Darkness Within," is scheduled for publication in summer 2020.



The "Case Files of Zachariah Lars" series by Jonathan Lazar. The first book in the series, "Zachariah Lars and the High Elf Mystery," was acquired in 2018 and published in 2019. Future plans for the fantasy detective include both novellas and novels. The next installment, "Zachariah Lars and the Time Travel Conundrum," is scheduled for publication in fall 2020.



The "Galaxy on Fire" trilogy by Joseph Kassabian. The first book in the trilogy, "Citizen of Earth," was acquired in 2018 and published in 2019. The second book in the trilogy, "The Great Traitor," is scheduled for publication in summer 2020. Robyn Bennis, Author of the Signal Airship series, said: "Half Old Man’s War and half Matterhorn, Citizen of Earth is a twisty, turny adventure filled with sass and action." Kassabian is known for his sharp humor and war commentary.



"Falling Light" by Crystal L. Kirkham. This fantasy romance novel is scheduled for publication in 2021. Crystal L. Kirkham is the author of "Feathers and Fae" and several other works.



"Endgame" by Aisha Tritle is a science fiction novelette scheduled for publication on February 14, 2020. Kyanite Publishing LLC will also publish Tritle's science fiction novel "Life2" in 2020.



"Ales, Agents, and Alchemy" by Jabe Stafford is a fantasy thriller scheduled to be published in 2021. It is the first book in the series. Jabe Stafford has also contributed to the "Kyanite Press: Journal of Speculative Fiction."



"The Dark Corners of Eschos" by Chad D. Christy is a cosmic horror novella set in the same world as his forthcoming novel "Through the Blind," both of which will be published in 2020, along with a science fiction novelette titled "Worlds."



"Dead Town" by Anthony D. Redden. The second book in the "Dead" trilogy, set for publication in 2020.



"Around the Dark Dial" by J.D. Sanderson. This science fiction, short story collection will be published in 2020.



Learn more about the authors at kyanitepublishing.com.



Future Acquisitions



The next open invitation for submissions will be in March 2020, though it will be limited to a small subset of genres (details to follow). More acquisitions are expected throughout the year.



About the Company



Sam Hendricks

970-666-1176



https://kyanitepublishing.com

sam@kyanitepublishing.com



