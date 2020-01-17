PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Loveforce International Publishing Company

Loveforce International Releases a Mean Premonition


Loveforce International Releases the song Mean Premonition by Blues Artist Honey Davis.

Santa Clarita, CA, January 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday January 21st Loveforce International Records will release Mean Premonition by Blues Artist Honey Davis. This will be the first vocal release by Davis who is known throughout the world as “Prince of The Blues” in years.

Davis was inspired to write the song after hearing a story on news radio that there is a growing concern of dying alone among the aging populations in many nations. Davis wanted to create a song that was told from the point of view of someone with this concern. He thought it would be interesting to introduce the concern as part of a premonition. The concept of the premonition adds a supernatural accent to the song.

The song will be released on Tuesday January 21st to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Napster, You Tube Music, Instagram Stories, Media Net and Tik Tok.

“We believe this song is a good representation of the quality of song people have come to expect from Honey Davis,” said Loveforce International Records President Mark Thomas. “The musicianship, is stellar, the vocals are on point and the arrangement is powerful.”

For further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact Information
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Contact

