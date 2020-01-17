Loveforce International Releases a Mean Premonition

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International Releases the song Mean Premonition by Blues Artist Honey Davis.

Santa Clarita, CA, January 17, 2020



Davis was inspired to write the song after hearing a story on news radio that there is a growing concern of dying alone among the aging populations in many nations. Davis wanted to create a song that was told from the point of view of someone with this concern. He thought it would be interesting to introduce the concern as part of a premonition. The concept of the premonition adds a supernatural accent to the song.



The song will be released on Tuesday January 21st to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Napster, You Tube Music, Instagram Stories, Media Net and Tik Tok.



“We believe this song is a good representation of the quality of song people have come to expect from Honey Davis,” said Loveforce International Records President Mark Thomas. “The musicianship, is stellar, the vocals are on point and the arrangement is powerful.”



