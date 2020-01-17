PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The Sense of Wonder Experience

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Sense of Wonder Experience: By Email RSS Feeds:

The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective Announces an Innovative Art Experience Coming in April 2020


The Sense of Wonder Experience - An Interactive, Interdisciplinary Experience of Contemporary Art

Albuquerque, NM, January 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Not just an exhibit, the Sense of Wonder Experience is a series of four interdisciplinary projects combining visual art, music, film, fashion, poetry, and audience participation.

Produced by a local collaborative, The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective, the purpose is to bring creativity to the participants through having them make art with the artists in various event activities. Thereby giving them permission to be creative partners in the act of art-making.

@708Fusion
708 1st St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102

There will be multiple event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, and even filmmaking. Save the following event dates:

Saturday, April 4, 2020
Friday, April 17, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Saturday, April 25, 2020

Additional information about each event will be announced throughout February and March 2020. Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.

Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager
Phone: (505) 814-3726
Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com
Website: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com
Subscribe to our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/743754398ebe/senseofwonderexperience

Follow the project:
Instagram: @senseofwonder505
Twitter: @SenseOfWonderNM
Facebook: @SenseOfWonderExperience
Pinterest: @senseofwonderexperience
YouTube: @senseofwonderexperience
Contact Information
The Sense of Wonder Experience
Carey Rose OConnell
505-814-3726
Contact
www.tumblr.com/blog/senseofwonderexperience

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Sense of Wonder Experience
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help