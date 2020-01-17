The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective Announces an Innovative Art Experience Coming in April 2020

Press Releases The Sense of Wonder Experience Press Release

The Sense of Wonder Experience - An Interactive, Interdisciplinary Experience of Contemporary Art

Not just an exhibit, the Sense of Wonder Experience is a series of four interdisciplinary projects combining visual art, music, film, fashion, poetry, and audience participation.

Produced by a local collaborative, The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective, the purpose is to bring creativity to the participants through having them make art with the artists in various event activities. Thereby giving them permission to be creative partners in the act of art-making.

@708Fusion
708 1st St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102

There will be multiple event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, and even filmmaking. Save the following event dates:

Saturday, April 4, 2020
Friday, April 17, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Saturday, April 25, 2020

Additional information about each event will be announced throughout February and March 2020. Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.

Name: Carey Rose O'Connell, Marketing Manager
Phone: (505) 814-3726
Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com
Website: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com

Carey Rose OConnell

505-814-3726



www.tumblr.com/blog/senseofwonderexperience



