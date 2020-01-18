Loveforce International Signs Soul-Blues Legend Bobby Jonz

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Santa Clarita, CA, January 18, 2020 --



The deal will include 15-20 songs already recorded. The previously recorded songs are mostly live versions of blues classics but also include several soul songs penned by Jonz. It will also include several more songs which will be recorded in the future. Loveforce International will become the administrative publisher of Jonz music publishing company and another music publishing company which hold rights on Jonz original songs and the Administrative SR Rightsholder on all masters included in the deal. Loveforce International International’s book division, Loveforce International Publishing Company will publish a fan book which will include insights into Bobby Jonz as a singer, songwriter and performer, as well as lyrics to his original songs included in the deal.



Jonz broke into the music business in the 1960’s in Chicago. He has played on stage with Blues icons like BB King, Buddy Guy and John Lee Hooker and Soul Icons like Smokey Robinson, Brooke Benton and Aretha Franklin. He is known both as a Soul Singer and Bluesman. Loveforce will issue their first release on Bobby Jonz in late February.



“Bobby Jonz has a low, silky voice that improves the quality of any song he sings,” said Loveforce International Records President Mark Thomas. “There’s nobody out there today that can even come close to the quality of his voice.”



