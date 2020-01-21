Durante Rentals Appoints Tony Piombino as Chief Financial Officer

Press Releases Durante Rentals Press Release Share Blog

Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment and industrial tool rentals. With locations throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Durante Rentals geographic footprint continues to expand. Durante rents, sells, and services equipment to a wide range of customers – from highway, bridge, stadium, residential and contractors, to movie studios, art galleries, municipalities and sporting venues. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit www.duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE. Mt. Vernon, NY, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced that Tony Piombino has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. He will replace Chris Jones, one of the original founders and Durante’s CFO since its inception in 2009. Jones will remain on the company’s Board of Directors.Piombino comes to Durante Rentals with fifteen years of CFO experience and twenty-five years of financial management experience in the manufacturing, service, and medical device sectors. Most recently, Piombino was the CFO of a medical products and services company where he strategically implemented initiatives to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and increase profitability. His professional background includes executive financial positions with both privately held and private equity invested portfolio companies.“I am thrilled to be joining the Durante team. Chris has created a solid foundation and assembled a group of hardworking employees that I can quickly leverage with few changes. I look forward to working with him during this transition,” said Piombino.Piombino continued, “I am confident in this leadership team, our brand and our value proposition. We will be making strategic investments in fleet and information technology in the immediate future. This will allow Durante to grow market share and further improve the customer experience by offering a best-in-class product and excellent service at a fair price.”Piombino will report directly to CEO Anthony Durante and will lead the Finance, Accounting, Human Resources and Information Technology departments. At the same time, he will work closely with Sales and Operations in order to support the growth of the company while improving profitability and reducing working capital.“Tony is a perfect addition to our executive team and has a great blend of financial, operational and strategic experience. We are actively looking for new locations and acquisitions from Boston to Washington, D.C. and Tony will play an integral role with these initiatives as we look to double the size of our company within the next 18 months,” said CEO Anthony Durante.Piombino has a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. from Centenary College.About Durante RentalsSince 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment and industrial tool rentals. With locations throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Durante Rentals geographic footprint continues to expand. Durante rents, sells, and services equipment to a wide range of customers – from highway, bridge, stadium, residential and contractors, to movie studios, art galleries, municipalities and sporting venues. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit www.duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE. Contact Information Durante Rentals

