Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

Receive press releases from Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy: By Email RSS Feeds: Fundraiser for Student Scholarship Fund

Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is having a fundraiser for Student Scholarship Fund.

Sarasota, FL, January 23, 2020 --(



Learning music improves logic, memory, concentration, overall creativity and so much more. Students at Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy will not only play an instrument, they will understand music theory, learn proper technique, hear and play different styles of music, and more. All of the teachers at Allegro have high degrees in music education; some have doctorates just to encourage and guide students in their music journey. They speak multiple languages, which includes English, Russian and Spanish.



Allegro teaches all instruments: piano, keyboard, violin, viola, cello, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, flute, clarinet, saxophone, oboe, harmonica and voice. Allegro teaches music lessons to all ages and levels. Allegro wants the students to succeed by giving them the attention they need. Teachers will work with the students in private and group settings so that the student will succeed in solos and ensembles.



Allegro wants to help all students learn music, dance and etiquette. Allegro has never turned down a student because of socioeconomic status (or any other reason). Allegro offers Student Scholarship Fund to those who come from low-income families and single parents. On January 25 between ten am and three pm, Allegro is selling musical instruments, sheet music, music books and more to raise money for the Student Scholarship Fund. Allegro believes everyone deserves a chance to learn music. Sarasota, FL, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is celebrating 25 years of serving the community with music concerts and recitals, dance recitals and teaching proper etiquette to the community. Allegro is proud to proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music, dance and etiquette for a lifetime. Allegro has been teaching students of all backgrounds to learn and enjoy music, dance and etiquette.Learning music improves logic, memory, concentration, overall creativity and so much more. Students at Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy will not only play an instrument, they will understand music theory, learn proper technique, hear and play different styles of music, and more. All of the teachers at Allegro have high degrees in music education; some have doctorates just to encourage and guide students in their music journey. They speak multiple languages, which includes English, Russian and Spanish.Allegro teaches all instruments: piano, keyboard, violin, viola, cello, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, flute, clarinet, saxophone, oboe, harmonica and voice. Allegro teaches music lessons to all ages and levels. Allegro wants the students to succeed by giving them the attention they need. Teachers will work with the students in private and group settings so that the student will succeed in solos and ensembles.Allegro wants to help all students learn music, dance and etiquette. Allegro has never turned down a student because of socioeconomic status (or any other reason). Allegro offers Student Scholarship Fund to those who come from low-income families and single parents. On January 25 between ten am and three pm, Allegro is selling musical instruments, sheet music, music books and more to raise money for the Student Scholarship Fund. Allegro believes everyone deserves a chance to learn music. Contact Information Allegro Music, Dnace and Eituqette Academy

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



allegromusicacademy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy