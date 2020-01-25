PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Tom Patterson Joins Quoizel


Charleston, SC, January 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tom Patterson joins Quoizel as Creative Director. For the last three years as president of WeCreate Light, Tom has served as a consultant for the Quoizel Product Development team.

Tom has now been hired to work for Quoizel full time and will take on the lead role in the company’s Product Design Direction. Tom comes to Quoizel with a long and varied resume of experience in the lighting industry, dating back to 1985. Most recently, before launching his own consulting business, he served as the Director of Product Development for Hinkley Lighting, and Senior Product Manager for Kichler Lighting.

In this new role created with the retirement of Todd Phillips, Tom will have a great deal of interaction with all areas of design and product development, both here and in Asia.

Patterson shares, “After some good years working with this awesome team of great people in a consulting role, I am very excited to join them full-time in their beautiful Charleston facility, and I look forward to building on that incredible Phillips family legacy that’s been created.”

Quoizel is very excited to have Tom and his breadth of product knowledge and experience as part of the NBG Home team.
