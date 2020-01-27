PayKings Announces New President

Press Releases PayKings Press Release Share Blog

Young has been instrumental in building cross-functional teams throughout PayKings over the last seven years and has helped lead the company into a new phase of growth. Kristin was also recently selected by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) to its Risk, Fraud & Security Committee. According to the ETA website, the committee “serves as a forum of discussion and education around risk monitoring, fraud prevention, and related compliance issues in the payments industry, and recommends best practices and other risk mitigation strategies.”



Young’s experience in payment processing began in 2012 where she worked as Manager of Deployment and Merchant Onboarding at Merchant Select Services. There she gained insight into card-present processing. In 2013, she transitioned to PayKings where she took on the role of Processor and quickly ascended to Processing Operations Manager.



While with PayKings, she expanded her industry knowledge to allow the company to better service underserved and non-traditional e-commerce merchants with diverse payment acceptance requirements.



Said Young: “The company's main mission has congealed as the marketplace has changed and evolved, and card acceptance has crossed over into diverse B2B and B2C industries.” Regarding Young’s future goals, she stated: “I am thrilled to take the lead on helping PayKings in servicing the needs of new and emerging business types seeking to accept online credit card payments.”



Dustin Kapper

(727) 300-0277





