Ebola Outbreak Map

Press Release

Coronavirus United States- Ebola Outbreak Map . Com Now Tracking Coronavirus


Due to public demand, EbolaOutbreakMap.Com is now tracking Coronavirus in the United States.

New York, NY, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Due to public demand, Ebola Outbreak Map is now tracking Coronavirus in the United States.

EbolaOutbreak Map.Com is now allowing users to register and submit new Coronavirus locations in the united states, to be included on their map.

People that are concerned about Coronavirus can now register and submit new outbreaks on EbolaOutbreakMap.Com

EbolaOutbreakMap.Com believes that Americans have the right to know where Coronavirus and Ebola virus is at in the united states.

http://www.ebolaoutbreakmap.com/

EbolaOutbreakMap.Com website lists all known Ebola and Coronavirus outbreak locations and monitoring locations.

EbolaOutbreakMap.Com does not claim to be doctors or medical professionals. Information you find on our website is to be used so you can be informed as to where reports of outbreaks and monitoring is occurring at.

EbolaOutbreakMap.Com has been featured on numerous radio talk shows stations such as Glenn Beck The Blaze Radio and Sirius XM Radio and online news articles, if you would like for us to be a guest on your radio station you may contact us to book us to be your guest.

Ebola Outbreak Map . Com

free app on amazon

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07KZFK8Z7

Jacob Joseph
support@ebolaoutbreakmap.com
https://www.ebolaoutbreakmap.com/
Contact Information
Ebola Outbreak Map
Jacob Joseph
321-693-6520
Contact
www.ebolaoutbreakmap.com/

