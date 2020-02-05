Large Witch Gathering Returns Despite Fears of More Religious Protests

Press Releases Androide Entertainment Press Release

Blakeslee, PA, February 05, 2020 --(



The religious campaign, America Needs Fatima, demonstrated against the sold-out event with prayers which ended with no conflicts. Festival attendees respected the 20+ protestors during the 2-hour assembly of prayers. The Pocono Witches Festival saw close to 2,000 guests over the October weekend which also benefited One Warm Coat by collecting over 100 used winter jackets for children.



The “Pocono Witch” says, “Witches are about supporting the community and celebrating the cycles of the earth, and we like to have a good time doing it, that is what the Pocono Witches Festival is truly about.”



The returning “Pocono Witches’ Festival and Ball” line up of known occult and paranormal celebrities and speakers will include Destination America’s, Paranormal 911 and The Haunted’s Paranormal Investigator, Mark Keyes and known Psychic, Virginiarose Centrillo, Award Winning Witch Author, Christopher Penczak and “New York Witch Queen, Lady Rhea. The events main affair will be a Witches’ masquerade ball that includes a buffet dinner, DJ and a real Witches’ ritual that celebrates the traditional Halloween. Other events include a Séance and a “Magickal Market,” that will benefit the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.



The “Pocono Witches’ Festival and Ball” will be held October 23-25 at the Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony and is expected to draw over 4000 people this year. Practicing Witch, E. Massey is the owner of Androide Entertainment and The Pocono Witch Shoppe. His presence in the community can be seen serving on the Philadelphia Pagan Pride board of directors and with Paranormal Spirit Finders as a medium/investigator. He has also published two books on the practice of Witchcraft and Magick.



