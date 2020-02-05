Discovering Music in Summertime

Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

Sarasota, FL, February 05, 2020 --(



Learning music improves logic, memory, concentration, overall creativity and other great benefits to one's health. Students at Allegro don't just learn how to play an instrument, but how to properly read music, technique, learn different styles of music, how to play in competitions and more. Allegro understands how important it is to practice, even in the summertime. Allegro continues to have private lessons over summer. There will be lessons for all instruments: piano, keyboard, violin, viola, cello, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, flute, clarinet, saxophone, oboe, harmonica and voice. These lessons are for all ages and all levels of students. Allegro will make sure all the students are improving, especially during the summer.



Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



allegromusicacademy.com



