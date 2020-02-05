Busyz Introduces Professional Networking Platform in Canada for Small Business Network and More

Press Releases Busyz Press Release

Busyz is a networking platform that helps new professionals and business owners start connecting to business referral networks to build their brand better.

According to Busyz, “Our business model ensures that there is no competition among our members and they are able to grow and obtain qualified referrals.” Each city and location are mapped exclusively to one business professional per category and location. Since the entire platform is based on exclusivity, it makes it easy for professionals to find business referral groups with utmost ease. This exclusivity policy ensures that there is no competition within the territory network for the same referrals. The goal of Busyz is to build a business referral website that is easy to use and provide members with a simple platform to meet other local business professionals.



Busyz was built because even now 92% of customers trust recommendations from their known circle more than advertising or marketing. Thus, Busyz’s business owners networking group solutions will come in handy for small business owners in their growing years.



About Busyz Business Referral Exclusive Networking Groups

Contact Information Busyz

David Chambers

416-837-8000

busyz.com

David Chambers

416-837-8000



busyz.com



