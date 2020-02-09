Press Releases The Sense of Wonder Experience Press Release

Receive press releases from The Sense of Wonder Experience: By Email RSS Feeds: The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective Announces the First of Four Innovative Art Experience Events in April

Albuquerque, NM, February 09, 2020 --(



Saturday, April 4, 2020

@708Fusion

708 1st St. NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102



Doors Open at 6:30 pm

The event begins promptly at 7:00 PM



Art Reveal Experience - The event shows collaborations among the visual artist, the musician, the poet, and the public. At the opening of the show, all the visual art will be veiled. Poets will describe the hidden art in words, so that the viewer will create the art in his/her mind before seeing the artist’s vision of that work, letting the viewer realize that his/her art is as valid as the piece on the wall. In addition, original ambient music will be performed by a composer to reflect a positive creative atmosphere.



There will be additional event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, filmmaking and more. Save the following dates:



Friday, April 17, 2020

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Saturday, April 25, 2020



Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.



Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager

Phone: (505) 814-3726

Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com

Website: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com

Subscribe to our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/743754398ebe/senseofwonderexperience



Follow the project:



Instagram: @senseofwonder505

Twitter: @SenseOfWonderNM

Facebook: @SenseOfWonderExperience

Pinterest: @senseofwonderexperience

YouTube: @senseofwonderexperience Albuquerque, NM, February 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Sense of Wonder Experience is pleased to announce the first of four events taking place on:Saturday, April 4, 2020@708Fusion708 1st St. NWAlbuquerque, NM 87102Doors Open at 6:30 pmThe event begins promptly at 7:00 PMArt Reveal Experience - The event shows collaborations among the visual artist, the musician, the poet, and the public. At the opening of the show, all the visual art will be veiled. Poets will describe the hidden art in words, so that the viewer will create the art in his/her mind before seeing the artist’s vision of that work, letting the viewer realize that his/her art is as valid as the piece on the wall. In addition, original ambient music will be performed by a composer to reflect a positive creative atmosphere.There will be additional event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, filmmaking and more. Save the following dates:Friday, April 17, 2020Sunday, April 19, 2020Saturday, April 25, 2020Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing ManagerPhone: (505) 814-3726Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.comWebsite: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.comSubscribe to our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/743754398ebe/senseofwonderexperienceFollow the project:Instagram: @senseofwonder505Twitter: @SenseOfWonderNMFacebook: @SenseOfWonderExperiencePinterest: @senseofwonderexperienceYouTube: @senseofwonderexperience Contact Information The Sense of Wonder Experience

Carey Rose OConnell

505-814-3726



www.tumblr.com/blog/senseofwonderexperience



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Sense of Wonder Experience