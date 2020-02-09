The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective Announces the First of Four Innovative Art Experience Events in April

Albuquerque, NM, February 09, 2020 --(PR.com
Saturday, April 4, 2020
@708Fusion
708 1st St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Doors Open at 6:30 pm
The event begins promptly at 7:00 PM
Art Reveal Experience - The event shows collaborations among the visual artist, the musician, the poet, and the public. At the opening of the show, all the visual art will be veiled. Poets will describe the hidden art in words, so that the viewer will create the art in his/her mind before seeing the artist’s vision of that work, letting the viewer realize that his/her art is as valid as the piece on the wall. In addition, original ambient music will be performed by a composer to reflect a positive creative atmosphere.
There will be additional event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, filmmaking and more. Save the following dates:
Friday, April 17, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.
Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager
Phone: (505) 814-3726
Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com
Website: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com
