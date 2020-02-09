PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The Sense of Wonder Experience

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Sense of Wonder Experience: By Email RSS Feeds:

The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective Announces the First of Four Innovative Art Experience Events in April


Albuquerque, NM, February 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Sense of Wonder Experience is pleased to announce the first of four events taking place on:

Saturday, April 4, 2020
@708Fusion
708 1st St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102

Doors Open at 6:30 pm
The event begins promptly at 7:00 PM

Art Reveal Experience - The event shows collaborations among the visual artist, the musician, the poet, and the public. At the opening of the show, all the visual art will be veiled. Poets will describe the hidden art in words, so that the viewer will create the art in his/her mind before seeing the artist’s vision of that work, letting the viewer realize that his/her art is as valid as the piece on the wall. In addition, original ambient music will be performed by a composer to reflect a positive creative atmosphere.

There will be additional event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, filmmaking and more. Save the following dates:

Friday, April 17, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Saturday, April 25, 2020

Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.

Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager
Phone: (505) 814-3726
Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com
Website: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com
Subscribe to our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/743754398ebe/senseofwonderexperience

Follow the project:

Instagram: @senseofwonder505
Twitter: @SenseOfWonderNM
Facebook: @SenseOfWonderExperience
Pinterest: @senseofwonderexperience
YouTube: @senseofwonderexperience
Contact Information
The Sense of Wonder Experience
Carey Rose OConnell
505-814-3726
Contact
www.tumblr.com/blog/senseofwonderexperience

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Sense of Wonder Experience
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help