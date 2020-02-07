New Casinos Limited Launch NewCasinosOnline.com

Beneficial start to 2020 for New Casinos Limited, with the launch of NewCasinosOnline.com during the ICE London and London Affiliate Conference, the world's biggest igaming partner event that takes place in February every year.





“The vision is to be first with reviews of new brands with licenses from Malta, United Kingdom or Curacao,” says Markus Jalmerot, founder of New Casinos Limited.



The new website follows strict guidelines for a review process that is objective and reliable and not being influenced by marketing or partnerships, rather its about general impressions about new online casinos for Europe and Canada in particular.



New Casinos Limited guarantees editorial independence from a critical team. The team behind it expects European countries to be more aligned in terms of gambling licenses and regulations the coming two years, where the



The review procedure from New Casinos Online will, in addition to player protection and regulations, also consider the wide range of current payment options available, easiness of opening a new casino account, slots and game developer variety and usability to name a few factors. Further, each new online casino inspection will closely examine bonuses and current promotions, answering time for customer support, the general player experience along with costs and annoying fees that might be involved in online gambling. Factors not included in the first new casino reviews are languages and soft factors that are hard to measure.



Today, a



A list of all the latest new online casinos from 2020 can be found at the official site. London, United Kingdom, February 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Following a fruitful start to 2020, New Casinos Limited gets back into the industry with the release of NewCasinosOnline.com . Similar to their earlier track record and reputation, New Casinos Online aims to be first with in-depth review of new slots focused casino sites being launched. The team is growing with the intention of launching additional languages in Q3, 2020.“The vision is to be first with reviews of new brands with licenses from Malta, United Kingdom or Curacao,” says Markus Jalmerot, founder of New Casinos Limited.The new website follows strict guidelines for a review process that is objective and reliable and not being influenced by marketing or partnerships, rather its about general impressions about new online casinos for Europe and Canada in particular.New Casinos Limited guarantees editorial independence from a critical team. The team behind it expects European countries to be more aligned in terms of gambling licenses and regulations the coming two years, where the European Commission sees further countries introducing their own licensing system. Both Germany and Netherlands might have updated regulations and licensed markets in the upcoming two years, which might help consumers get more protection from gambling services.The review procedure from New Casinos Online will, in addition to player protection and regulations, also consider the wide range of current payment options available, easiness of opening a new casino account, slots and game developer variety and usability to name a few factors. Further, each new online casino inspection will closely examine bonuses and current promotions, answering time for customer support, the general player experience along with costs and annoying fees that might be involved in online gambling. Factors not included in the first new casino reviews are languages and soft factors that are hard to measure.Today, a review of Casoola Casino is featured on the site, one of the most innovative new online casinos in the past two years, when it comes to the theme. Casoola features both VR and robotic themes in their new release and also offers random draws that can give any slot player a surprise win.A list of all the latest new online casinos from 2020 can be found at the official site.