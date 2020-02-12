Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: DECK 7 Interviews Latane Conant, CMO at 6sense

In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence.

San Diego, CA, February 12, 2020 --(



At 6sense, Latane helps sales and marketing leaders increase revenue by tapping into the power of predictive intelligence to uncover buyers who are ready to buy. She is a “recovering software saleswoman,” who is keenly focused on leveraging data to ensure marketing programs result in deals, not just leads.



Prior to 6sense, she was the CMO and a sales leader at Appirio. She was instrumental in aligning sales and marketing under a consistent and relevant message – resulting in increased bookings, average deal size, and win rates.



A modern CMO with an interesting background, Latane thrives on variety, challenges, and working with wicked smart people. According to Latane, creating winning go-to-market strategies, effectively driving change internally and externally, incubating innovation, rocking a sales pitch, relentlessly watching the numbers, and motivating a global team is her perfect “typical day at the office.”



About DECK 7:



DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 published an insightful interview with Latane Conant who is a former sales leader turned marketer and now CMO at 6sense, a leading, AI-powered ABM platform. She is passionate about empowering marketing leaders with effective technology, predictive insights, and thought leadership so they can confidently lead their teams, company, and industry into the future.At 6sense, Latane helps sales and marketing leaders increase revenue by tapping into the power of predictive intelligence to uncover buyers who are ready to buy. She is a “recovering software saleswoman,” who is keenly focused on leveraging data to ensure marketing programs result in deals, not just leads.Prior to 6sense, she was the CMO and a sales leader at Appirio. She was instrumental in aligning sales and marketing under a consistent and relevant message – resulting in increased bookings, average deal size, and win rates.A modern CMO with an interesting background, Latane thrives on variety, challenges, and working with wicked smart people. According to Latane, creating winning go-to-market strategies, effectively driving change internally and externally, incubating innovation, rocking a sales pitch, relentlessly watching the numbers, and motivating a global team is her perfect “typical day at the office.”About DECK 7:DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7