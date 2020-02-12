Upcoming Site List Launched by New Casinos Online

New Casinos Ltd.’s latest site, London, United Kingdom, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NewCasinosOnline.com is starting 2020 with a newly launched service. The latest addition to their website is called the upcoming site list, where visitors can find all new online casino sites yet to be launched.Having a huge network with over 700 contacts and almost 30 years of combined experience helps New Casinos Ltd. to stay in the loop about upcoming releases.Almost every day, New Casinos Online’s team learn about new brands being launched. A separate sub-page with countdowns for soon to be launched casino sites has therefore been launched at https://www.newcasinosonline.com/upcoming/ Currently, there are 7 upcoming casino brands shown with an average of 1003 games listed. The expected launch date is shown for all upcoming new casinos and it’s due to change without any further notice. Possible reasons for delays from brands about to launch include technical issues, problems with game developer implementation or tracking problems for partners. In order to inform the team about any brand that is yet to launch, any operator can add New Casinos Ltd. on LinkedIn or by going to the contact page on the official website.The amount of licensed new casinos opening in 2020 is estimated to be around 120, according to the founder of New Casinos Ltd., Markus Jalmerot. An increasing amount of licensing requirements in several European markets is making less brands go live in the near future. In the end of 2020, some more releases can be expected.New Casinos Ltd.’s latest site, https://NewCasinosOnline.com , is following a strict review procedure for all sites going live. Editorial independence, player protection, a variety of payment methods and game developers along with easiness of account opening are some of the factors the innovative business is focused upon. The vision is to be first with new casinos launched in 2020.