Systweak Software Proudly Unveils the New VB100 Certified Systweak Antivirus

The VB100 puts the Windows-based solution amongst the most credible anti-virus tools.

Jaipur, India, February 14, 2020



Awarded by Virus Bulletin, the certificate signifies Systweak Antivirus as a legitimate Windows-based anti-malware solution, which is 99.5% effective in detecting viruses and malware threats. The certificate also assures that Systweak Antivirus generates no more than 0.01% false alarms while running the extensive scans on its default settings on Windows computers. The certificate adds more credibility to the product and proves its efficiency in detecting malware threats.



Mr. Lakshmikant Sharma, Vice President, Quality and Excellence Team at Systweak Software said, “The idea was to create a tool that would offer something extra than being a virus scanner. So we ensured that Systweak Antivirus dealt with every kind of malicious threat and offered all-round protection. This is the reason we extensively did test runs to close every loophole and make it more appealing to the regular users. And ultimately, we met all the requirements for the VB100. That’s a big achievement for the team.”



“My vision for every product we’ve previously launched has always concerned users. It’s important that you assure them of the credibility of the tool if you want them to trust it. That’s why I needed Systweak Antivirus to be formidable while maintaining system protection. The hard work paid off and now we have the VB100 Certificate that completes our product. And I must say the developers and the quality team have done a brilliant job. Thanks to their dedication I am less worried about the final output. I trust these people with every job,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, and Founder, Systweak Software.



Systweak Antivirus is now available for download and purchase. Check out the official website and get more details: https://www.systweak.com/systweak-antivirus



