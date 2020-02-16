EnjoySLO Hosting San Luis Obispo's 1st Chef Showdown Competition

Press Releases EnjoySLO Press Release

EnjoySLO Chef Showdown, Sunday February 23, 12p-4p at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Paso Robles, CA, February 16, 2020 --(



Participating Chef's include James King of Somerset Grill in Pismo Beach, Julien Asseo of Les Petites Canailles in Paso Robles, Libry Darusman of Thomas Hill Organics in Paso Robles, and Will Torres of Farmhouse Corner Market in San Luis Obispo.



Attendance to the Expo is free for everyone. The first 200 attendees will be part of the show and get the opportunity to try a small dish from each of the participants, at no cost, so that they can vote for their favorite Chef. The Chef with the most votes will be named the Audiences' Champion Chef and will win a hand forged carbon steel knife from Medeiros Knives of San Jose, CA.



The main competition will be judged by three industry professionals in a blind setting using a scorecard designed by the American Culinary Federation. Each dish will be judged on presentation, overall balance, creativity, ingredient compatibility, taste and texture. The two highest-scoring chefs will go into a head to head round in front of the live audience at the Presentation Kitchen Stage with a mystery box of ingredients. The Chef with the highest cumulative score will be named the Chef Showdown Champion and win a $1000 cash prize.



To find more things to do in San Luis Obispo, including food, wine, and festivals please visit EnjoySLO.com or find them on all major social media platforms.



