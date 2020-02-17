New Casinos Online Launch the 1st Boom Casino Review

Some of the most negative aspects of Boom Casino is that they don’t have games from Thunderkick and it’s only available in a handful of countries during this week’s launch. To find out if it’s available, London, United Kingdom, February 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NewCasinosOnline.com takes pride in being first with the latest reviews, has done it again. This time, Boom Casino is the awesome new site getting an unbiased review. The company behind Boom Casino, Hero Gaming Ltd., also has Casino Heroes and Simple Casino among other brands in the same group of successful businesses.After interviews with lots of frequent players, Boom Casino is taking center stage in the world of new online casinos. The Swedish founder behind Hero Gaming, Georg Westin, give players many new features that are brand new and made from scratch.One simple feature from Boom Casino is a customizable interface where players quickly can add the latest games, current favourites or slots with high RTP. The look and feel of Boom Casino bring the user experience to another level, partly thanks to the area for customized games. "Obviously, they also selected the best in class web designers to make Boom Casino attractive," says Markus Jalmerot, founder of New Casinos Ltd.Other features that players requested include fairer bonuses, where it’s possible to win real money without any complicated rules or limitations. Boom Casino therefore gave out 2 instant bonus spins on Jammin Jars where it’s possible to win up to 8000 EUR, or equivalent in CAD, NOK or NZD."Typically, the average maximum winning allowed from a welcome bonus round is typically considerably lower," says Markus Jalmerot, founder of New Casinos Ltd. The founder compares data collected by NewCasinosOnline.com for 40 new online casino sites. Therefore, Boom Casino’s bonuses may be considered more valuable by some players.The team behind New Casinos Online expects such a generous and rewarding welcome bonus with a super high limit on winnings to be appealing for many new players. The fact that bonuses comes without any wagering requirements is also a big advantage for many players.When it comes to payment methods, most players sincerely appreciate instant deposits when about to play and secondly, quick withdrawals after winnings. Boom Casino represent the forefront for payments and withdrawals, thanks to an experienced team, modern web design and the most sought after payment solutions such as Trustly , Visa, MasterCard and PaySafeCard . Boom Casino’s loyalty program is also considered to be among the most rewarding in the industry during the beginning of 2020.Some of the most negative aspects of Boom Casino is that they don’t have games from Thunderkick and it’s only available in a handful of countries during this week’s launch. To find out if it’s available, visit the review of Boom Casino that blurs out all countries where it’s not allowed and recommends an alternative instead.