Before joining Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, he spent four years as Custody Operations Manager at HSBC, where he handled a Department of 25 staff responsible for client fund dealing and conservation of the global custody network. Chris played a pivotal role within the integration team that managed the migration of Bank of Bermuda to HSBC in 2005.



In his new role as Head of the Asia Pacific Region, Chris will be responsible for managing a team of more than 30, responsible for administration of the funds available on Steiner Greves equity portfolio.



Chris replaces John Rivers, who has been appointed "Head of Investment Strategy." In his new role John will focus on the management of Steiner Greves investment strategy, overseeing key relationships and the implementation of a new dealing infrastructure.



Rudolf Steiner, Che if Executive Officer at Steiner Greves, commented: “Christopher Keaton is an exceptionally qualified financial services professional, and will be bringing his expertise to Steiner Greves Investment department. His expertise and dedication for his work is going to be essential as the company undergoes a revamp of its core investment processes in the coming months.”



Commenting on his appointment, Christopher Keaton said: “I am looking forward to the challenge of being a part of a very successful company, contributing towards Steiner Greves achieving further future success and working with a fantastic team of people.



“The company and the Investment Department have been constructed upon robust foundations, and it is crucial to further enhance the already present strong client focus.”



Outside of work Chris enjoys travel, and devotes his time to his wife and 2 year old son, accompanying Gerard to football competitions and various motor-cross events.



About Steiner Greves

Rudolf Steiner

+43 720 022054



steinergreves.com



