Dr. Huma Haider of the National Brain Injury Institute Announces Addition of New Senior Vice President

“We are excited to add Mr. Dillard to our team,” Dr. Haider stated. “He brings to NBII over 30 years as a consultant and marketing/technology entrepreneur working within a variety of industries that covers a number of industries including the medical and legal fields.”



Mr. Dillard, was a founder of North Pole Network, one of the first in mall TV networks which went into over 200 malls in the United States and Canada. His brands have been seen in Time Magazine, Oprah Magazine and many more. He has been a featured speaker on Branding and Technology to many groups and associations such as the NCAA. “I’m excited,” said Dillard. “It’s not often you get the opportunity to be in the right place at the right time with the right people and the right product, - that stands to make a tangible difference in so many lives, but this is it.”



He’s referring to the expansion of the National Brain Injury Institute at a time when the diagnostic technology, in particular Diffusion Tensor Imaging scans are now giving their doctors the ability to finally see damage at the microscopic level in the brain’s white matter tracts. “When you are looking for a tumor in the brain or attempting to assess the damage in a shoulder for a baseball pitcher, a traditional MRI or CT Scan will suffice,” said Dr. Haider. “But with the brain, you’re dealing with something that requires much more detail. We’re excited because we finally are seeing the scientific proof of the symptoms our patients have been claiming. We can now offer much more detailed Life Care Plans for people that suffer from Traumatic Brain Injury.”



“I like it because there are 3 million cases of TBI in the United States each year,” said Dillard, “And now we have the pathological data to support the symptoms. This has huge repercussions in going forward. What we have to do now is educate providers, patients and the media on TBI. We just want to take care of our patients.”



Timothy D. Dillard

832-526-5823



www.nationalbii.com



