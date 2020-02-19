National Brain Injury Institute Announces Campaign for "Concussion Protocol Act" with White House Petition

Press Releases National Brain Injury Institute Press Release Share Blog

The National Brain Injury Institute has principal offices in Houston, Texas with other clinical locations in Texas and California. DTI Scanning locations are now available in more than 140 imaging centers around the country. The National Brain Injury Institute has assembled a leading team of doctors dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury. The National Brain Injury Institute is America’s leader in the diagnosis and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury. March 4, 2020 is National Brain Injury Awareness Day. Houston, TX, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Huma Haider, Founder and CEO of the National Brain Injury Institute announced today a national campaign to have a Concussion Protocol Act passed for the everyday American. ( Click Here to sign White House Petition)“Traumatic Brain Injury affects the lives of over 3 million patients and their families annually in the United States,” Dr. Haider stated. “We are excited because for the last two years we have been pioneering the use of FDA Cleared imaging in the diagnosis of Mild TBI.” This is significant because most of the TBI patients in America have what is known as Mild TBI. There is also moderate and severe TBI, with severe being the obvious structural damage to the skull and brain. But the problem is the damage associated with the symptoms of Mild TBI is microscopic and rarely if ever is evidenced by traditional MRI or CT scans.“With Mild TBI,” Dr. Haider continued, “the symptoms can be both severe and debilitating. It’s only mild when compared to Severe TBI or if you’re not the one suffering from it.” The issue with TBI is that traditional diagnosis almost invariably involves MRI or CT scans. MRI and CT are great for discovering a tumor in the brain or a small tear in a shoulder tendon, but they do not afford the microscopic view required to properly match up TBI diagnosis with symptoms in the white matter tracts of the brain.Senior Vice President of the National Brain Injury Institute, Timothy D. Dillard added, “There has been a high level of frustration for many years in the medical community because we knew the symptoms the patients were suffering from but we had no pathological proof in order to justify the care the patients needed. Thanks to the new, more detailed scans, we now have the proof. We are finally matching pathology with symptoms and treatment. This is the breakthrough stuff of hopes and dreams for millions of suffering people in the United States,” he concluded.A petition has been started at WhiteHouse.Gov. Once the petition has 100,000 signatures it merits a response from the White House staff. In the meantime, you can visit the National Brain Injury Institute website at Nationalbii.com/movement and get involved with your state to ask for a Concussion Protocol Act.The National Brain Injury Institute has principal offices in Houston, Texas with other clinical locations in Texas and California. DTI Scanning locations are now available in more than 140 imaging centers around the country. The National Brain Injury Institute has assembled a leading team of doctors dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury. The National Brain Injury Institute is America’s leader in the diagnosis and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury. March 4, 2020 is National Brain Injury Awareness Day. Contact Information National Brain Injury Institute

