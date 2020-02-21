Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Deb CarverOwens Press Release

Receive press releases from Deb CarverOwens: By Email RSS Feeds: Be a Part of Deb CarverOwens' Just Launched eBook Project

Kickstarter Project to secure funds that will be used as a means to 1. copyright all ebooks, 2. get ISBN numbers for all ebooks, and 3. to make website secure.

Gulf Shores, AL, February 21, 2020 --(



Part One: The Hunt

Rafe is an agent for the city of Alvarin on Bazor and must find the key part for the Water Gatherer. Both cities are domed and need Air Makers and Water Gatherers to survive. His brother brought the part to Earth and hid it in the hip of a young woman who was injured in an accident. Mannon is an agent from the city of Anemene on Bazor and is looking for the same part. Lisa finds herself caught between an agent of one city and a madman from the other.



Part Two: Guardian of Secrets

Dane is the second in command of Alvarin’s military. He is on a quest to find a kidnapper that has been kidnapping children and starting wars between the seven planets of that system. Befriending Korbius, the captain of a merchant vessel called the Planet Runner, he heads to the planet of Callamer to check with one of the children that was kidnapped and recovered. After arriving, he learns that the Guardian on Bazor wants to contact the High General, Rafe, because of a disaster that is threatening the planet. Dane Goes back and meets the Guardian. Through many dangers and traps set to discourage trespassers, Dane, Korbius and Terra reach the tower with the switch that will correct the fault lines causing tremors on the planet. They meet the kidnappers on the way back down Mt. Manoan and after getting Rafe to help them with a squad of soldiers, they rescue the children. Dane misses Terra and goes back up the mountain to propose to her. She accepts and they are married at Lisa’s estate. Dane has always said that he would rather have all his hair pulled out with a pair of tweezers before he would fall in love. After the ceremony, Korbius chases Dane out the door clicking the pincers of the pair of tweezers together that he has in his hand.



This is only one of the full length Science Fiction novels that will be introduced with the new website. The other is “Black Seven: Legend of Venetta.” Funds will be used for 1. Copyright for all five ebooks, 2. ISBN numbers for all five ebooks, and 3. Security measures on the website to inspire confidence in downloading the ebooks. Gulf Shores, AL, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New project has launched. Deb CarverOwens is starting this project to secure funds for a thorough website getting five new ebooks out there for everyone to enjoy. Of the two poetry books, one is free to the public which is entitled, “Poems to the Lord Notebook,” while the other is called, “Life’s Like That,” and is for sale; however, it is a reward for pledges defined on the project page as well. “Saga of Bazor” is a full length Science Fiction novel. Included is a synopsis of this work at https://www.kickstarter.com/project/debcarverowens67/five-ebooks-to-purchase-written-by-deb-carverowens.Part One: The HuntRafe is an agent for the city of Alvarin on Bazor and must find the key part for the Water Gatherer. Both cities are domed and need Air Makers and Water Gatherers to survive. His brother brought the part to Earth and hid it in the hip of a young woman who was injured in an accident. Mannon is an agent from the city of Anemene on Bazor and is looking for the same part. Lisa finds herself caught between an agent of one city and a madman from the other.Part Two: Guardian of SecretsDane is the second in command of Alvarin’s military. He is on a quest to find a kidnapper that has been kidnapping children and starting wars between the seven planets of that system. Befriending Korbius, the captain of a merchant vessel called the Planet Runner, he heads to the planet of Callamer to check with one of the children that was kidnapped and recovered. After arriving, he learns that the Guardian on Bazor wants to contact the High General, Rafe, because of a disaster that is threatening the planet. Dane Goes back and meets the Guardian. Through many dangers and traps set to discourage trespassers, Dane, Korbius and Terra reach the tower with the switch that will correct the fault lines causing tremors on the planet. They meet the kidnappers on the way back down Mt. Manoan and after getting Rafe to help them with a squad of soldiers, they rescue the children. Dane misses Terra and goes back up the mountain to propose to her. She accepts and they are married at Lisa’s estate. Dane has always said that he would rather have all his hair pulled out with a pair of tweezers before he would fall in love. After the ceremony, Korbius chases Dane out the door clicking the pincers of the pair of tweezers together that he has in his hand.This is only one of the full length Science Fiction novels that will be introduced with the new website. The other is “Black Seven: Legend of Venetta.” Funds will be used for 1. Copyright for all five ebooks, 2. ISBN numbers for all five ebooks, and 3. Security measures on the website to inspire confidence in downloading the ebooks. Contact Information Deb CarverOwens

Debora Owens

251-284-6987



debcarverowens.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Deb CarverOwens Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend