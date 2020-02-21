C. Greer Jordan, MBA, PhD with Medical College of Wisconsin, to Speak at TKG's Diversity and Inclusion Webinar



C. Greer Jordan, MBA, PhD, Vice President – Inclusion and Diversity, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer with Medical College of Wisconsin, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Trends and Developments in Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Live Webcast.

About C. Greer Jordan, MBA, PhD



C. Greer Jordan, Ph.D., MBA, BSEE, serves as Vice President for Inclusion and Diversity and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). Dr. Jordan champions inclusive excellence, improving health for all, and MCW’s strategic priorities through equity, diversity, and inclusion.



As faculty in the Institute of Health Equity at MCW, Dr. Jordan works on several research projects including Research of Early Child Development by Improving Resiliency and Equity (REDIRECT) and Student-Centered Pipeline to Advance Research in Cancer Careers (SPARCC).



Dr. Jordan serves as co-chair of the Chief Diversity Officers Round Table of Greater Milwaukee, and Chair of Ethics and Standards for the Milwaukee (WI) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated



About Medical College of Wisconsin



Together, we can build a healthier world.



A student, an educator, a scientist and a community leader. Alone, they can do a lot of things, but together, the question isn’t what they can do, it’s what can’t they? The Medical College of Wisconsin brings together the most inquisitive minds in science, medicine, education and community engagement to solve the toughest challenges in health and society today. Academic medicine is at the core, where scientists, physicians and students work hand-in-hand with the community to ask the questions no one else is and fuel the continuous cycle of knowledge that’s shaping the future of medicine.



Abstract



Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is becoming an essential factor in workplace management. An inclusive corporate culture makes everyone feel valued, thus, boosting employee engagement and experience. D&I is also credited for improving corporate innovation and bottom line thru higher performing and more creative workforce.



To ensure maximum benefits of D&I, practitioners and business leaders should make sure that relevant strategies are in line with the current developments as well as anticipated trends.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the emerging D&I trends and developments and their impact on organizations. Speakers will also present effective D&I strategies to ensure organizations’ workforce management success.



Key topics include:



• Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) – Recent Trends and Developments

• D&I Benefits

• Potential Issues and Challenges

• Effective D&I Strategies

• What to Expect in 2020



About The Knowledge Group



