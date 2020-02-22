The Clearwater Community Volunteers Prepares to Celebrate Second Anniversary of Community Center Opening

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, February 22, 2020 --(



“With over 18,000 visitors since opening and hundreds of events held since opening, the CCV Center has become a hub for charities of all kinds,” said Michael Soltero, Director of the Center. “From local Scout Troops to the Foster & Adoptive Parents Association and sports programs for at-risk youth, there isn’t a day where the center is quiet.”



The celebration will begin at 5:30PM in the Osceola Courtyard, which is adjacent to the CCV Center. Performances will include students from the Community Learning Center and Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served complimentary to attendees.



Half a dozen local charities will have booths to share their programs with the attendees - amongst these is the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. Their President, Dora Starling is a long-time CCV. “We have had several events in the park and in the center since they opened and I love what they do for the kids.”



The community is invited to the anniversary celebration. Following the opening performances, the Flag Band will perform and a raffle will be held with prizes such as a hotel stay in the Clearwater area, restaurant tickets and gifts from downtown merchants.



Keeping in it’s tradition to bring fun to families, a Kid Zone complete with petting zoo, bouncy house, arts & crafts and kid-friendly snacks will be available for families to enjoy.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or about the Anniversary Celebration please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



