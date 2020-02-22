PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Sense of Wonder Experience

Press Release

The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective Announces the Wonder of Magic Event


The Sense of Wonder Experience is pleased to announce the second of four events.

Albuquerque, NM, February 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Sense of Wonder Experience is pleased to announce the second of four events taking place on:

Friday, April 17, 2020
@708Fusion
708 1st St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102

Doors Open at 6:30 pm
The event begins promptly at 7:00 PM

Wonder of Magic Experience - This adapted performance of the show "Outlaw Lawman and Ghost" is a one "ghost" show. Blake wrote, produced, directs and performs the character of Milton J. Yarberry. Yarberry was Albuquerque's first elected sheriff, hanged for murder on February 9, 1883. Extensive history research went into writing the script. The magic was chosen to fit this performance as audience members actually perform most of the magic. In addition, the set and props were designed and built by him, making the show experience a unique combination of storytelling and magic.

There will be additional event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, filmmaking and more. Save the following dates:

Sunday, April 19, 2020
Saturday, April 25, 2020

Additional information about each event will be announced throughout February and March 2020. Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.

Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager
Phone: (505) 814-3726
Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com
Website: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com
