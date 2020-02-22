Press Releases The Sense of Wonder Experience Press Release

Receive press releases from The Sense of Wonder Experience: By Email RSS Feeds: The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective Announces the Wonder of Magic Event

The Sense of Wonder Experience is pleased to announce the second of four events.

Albuquerque, NM, February 22, 2020 --(



Friday, April 17, 2020

@708Fusion

708 1st St. NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102



Doors Open at 6:30 pm

The event begins promptly at 7:00 PM



Wonder of Magic Experience - This adapted performance of the show "Outlaw Lawman and Ghost" is a one "ghost" show. Blake wrote, produced, directs and performs the character of Milton J. Yarberry. Yarberry was Albuquerque's first elected sheriff, hanged for murder on February 9, 1883. Extensive history research went into writing the script. The magic was chosen to fit this performance as audience members actually perform most of the magic. In addition, the set and props were designed and built by him, making the show experience a unique combination of storytelling and magic.



There will be additional event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, filmmaking and more. Save the following dates:



Sunday, April 19, 2020

Saturday, April 25, 2020



Additional information about each event will be announced throughout February and March 2020. Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.



Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager

Phone: (505) 814-3726

Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com

Website: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com

Subscribe to our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/743754398ebe/senseofwonderexperience



You can also follow the project on any of our social pages:



Instagram: @senseofwonder505

Twitter: @SenseOfWonderNM

Facebook: @SenseOfWonderExperience

Pinterest: @senseofwonderexperience

YouTube: @senseofwonderexperience Albuquerque, NM, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Sense of Wonder Experience is pleased to announce the second of four events taking place on:Friday, April 17, 2020@708Fusion708 1st St. NWAlbuquerque, NM 87102Doors Open at 6:30 pmThe event begins promptly at 7:00 PMWonder of Magic Experience - This adapted performance of the show "Outlaw Lawman and Ghost" is a one "ghost" show. Blake wrote, produced, directs and performs the character of Milton J. Yarberry. Yarberry was Albuquerque's first elected sheriff, hanged for murder on February 9, 1883. Extensive history research went into writing the script. The magic was chosen to fit this performance as audience members actually perform most of the magic. In addition, the set and props were designed and built by him, making the show experience a unique combination of storytelling and magic.There will be additional event dates throughout April 2020, including visual art, music, filmmaking and more. Save the following dates:Sunday, April 19, 2020Saturday, April 25, 2020Additional information about each event will be announced throughout February and March 2020. Interested parties are welcome to contact the project's Marketing Manager to connect with the project and learn more details.Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing ManagerPhone: (505) 814-3726Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.comWebsite: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.comSubscribe to our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/743754398ebe/senseofwonderexperienceYou can also follow the project on any of our social pages:Instagram: @senseofwonder505Twitter: @SenseOfWonderNMFacebook: @SenseOfWonderExperiencePinterest: @senseofwonderexperienceYouTube: @senseofwonderexperience Contact Information The Sense of Wonder Experience

Carey Rose OConnell

505-814-3726



www.tumblr.com/blog/senseofwonderexperience



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Sense of Wonder Experience