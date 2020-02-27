Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Adoptions From The Heart Press Release

Adoptions From The Heart Hosts 8th Annual Find Their Footing 5k

Philadelphia, PA, February 27, 2020 --(



The 8th Annual Find Their Footing 5k’s main sponsor is Law Offices of Deborah E. Spivack, a firm that provides legal representation to individuals within the states of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey seeking to build their family through adoption or assisted reproductive technology. “It is important to me to support this event because its proceeds directly benefit expecting parents and birth parents. Expectant parents benefit from greater nutrition and resources provided by AFTH, and lowers their stress, promoting the health of their child, whether or not the parent chooses to place for adoption. I am proud to contribute to AFTH’s outstanding services to this population [ expecting and birth parents] and families,” says Deborah Spivack.



All proceeds from the 5k will go to the AFTH Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund. The support fund is primarily financed through donations to provide financial assistance to expecting and birth parents in times of need. An increase in monetary donations made to the fund means an increase in the number of men and women AFTH can help.



"This fund is designed to help birthparents who are struggling and could use some support," said Amanda Aliberti, AFTH adoptions counselor. “I have personally seen this fund provide direct/immediate assistance to a birthmother who had placed her daughter through AFTH a couple of years prior. She had called me one day, practically in tears as she was facing possible eviction from her apartment. Within a matter of 48 hours, the AFTH Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund was able to immediately provide the funds to help pay her rent and put her back on the right path in her life. She was so grateful, not just for the money but for the emotional support that our agency provided her, even years after placement.”



Aside from purchasing a Find Their Footing 5k ticket, runners/walkers can also buy raffle tickets for chances at winning exciting prizes. There will be a variety of raffle prizes to win. The prizes include two Philadelphia Union tickets (game of one’s choice), a set of Bury The Hatchet Philadelphia tickets, a one-year membership certificate to Katrin Elia’s Yoga Studio, and many more. Those who are unable to attend the 5k can still contribute to the Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund by joining and donating to the “No Sweat Club" http://b.afth.org/store/index.php?cid=75



Tickets for the event can be purchased on the 8th Annual Find Their Footing 5k website https://afth.org/events/find-footing-5k/. Runners can purchase tickets for $25. Runners who purchase tickets in a group of four will receive a $5 discount per ticket, making each member’s ticket $20. Walkers can purchase their tickets for $20. The purchase of each ticket will include a participant’s registration for the 5k, a t-shirt, and light refreshments.



About Adoptions From The Heart:

Meagan Twardy

(610) 642-7200



https://afth.org/



