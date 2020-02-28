New Casinos Online Release Shut Down Casino List

After receiving requests about outdated casino sites that have been closing down recently, New Casinos Online decided to create their own list of casino brands that recently shut down. The list of shut down casinos are recently update in order to stay up to date.





For a list of all the most recent casinos shutting down, go to London, United Kingdom, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The latest release by New Casinos Online are not a list of new brands, rather sites that stopped their operation. "Every year, several hundred of new online casinos are launched," says Markus Jalmerot , founder of New Casinos Ltd. The problem is that several new casino sites are not optimal and have to shut down within one or two years. "It’s a shame but that is how the market works. High competition and rather limited innovation in some new online casinos launches, makes the lifespan rather short," Jalmerot continues.In order to meet the increasingly competitive market for new casinos online, the company decided to list the most well known gambling sites closing their doors. It may sound a bit unusual or even strange, but there is a demand to see even what is shutting down in the super competitive casino industry, according to New Casinos Ltd. During 2020, only two major shut downs have been made and for the last 3 years there are currently 15 sites listed. Split Aces and Casino Dames are the two most recent ones, while PKR and Spinjuju probably are the two most famous ones.There are multiple reasons why rather new online casinos shut down their operations. Some factors include, but are not limited to, casino sites running out of money. There have been huge winners in some casinos and some companies don’t have an insurance or they got the wrong business idea, unrealistic bonuses or simply too big rewards for players. Other common reasons for online casinos to shut down include lots of blocked payment methods, change of platform or acquisitions by competitors, rather than declaring bankruptcy.For a list of all the most recent casinos shutting down, go to https://www.newcasinosonline.com/closed/