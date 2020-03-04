PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Red Flag Image Company
The Red Flag Image Company

The Red Flag Image Company Spanish Domain Name Sale


High profile Spanish domains; first time ever being offered to the public.

Frisco, TX, March 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Red Flag Image Company is excited to announce that after more than two decades of these domains being held by a private individual, they are now available for purchase exclusively through The Red Flag Image Company.

The group includes four high profile Spanish language domain names. "When you Google the word 'tiene,' you get 4.2 billion results and we have tiene.com for sale," said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Red Flag. "Similar results for the other domains as well."

The group includes Tiene.com, which means "have" in English; Quiere.com, which means "want" in English; Necesita.com, which means "need" in English; and QueQuieres.com, which means "what do you want" in English. Similar high profile Spanish domain names have each sold in the $25-50K range in recent times.

Red Flag has a page set up in English and Spanish for information and taking bids - getredflag.com/domains.
The Red Flag Image Company
Mike Magolnick
214-799-0730
https://getredflag.com

