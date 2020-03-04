Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy to Serve the Community Better

Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

A large variety of musical instruments is taught from violin, viola, and cello to the piano and keyboard, to all types of guitar, voice, and all popular woodwind instruments. The main focus is on helping students gain the skills to enjoy music long after music lessons are over.



Allegro offers an exciting experience with music for children ages four through seven years of age. The preschool music program teaches young children the fundamentals of rhythm, melody and all other necessary skills. The fun, active method of learning builds a good foundation for later students with any instrument. The emphasis is on learning to enjoy music and having fun. After the preschool program, the child can choose any instrument they wish to play in the future.



Recitals happen twice a year. Students at Allegro present free recitals to the community where they show all they have learned in the past semester.



Allegro also offers instruction on every instrument, also playing in ensemble and chamber orchestras, to adults.



Etiquette classes are designed to teach children and adults to behave appropriately in any life situation. Good manners impress people, build self esteem, make you and others feel good.



Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



allegromusicacademy.com



