Dreamdays Completes 15 Years in Business

Established in 2005, Dreamdays has steadily increased its offerings to its customers with a range of over 300 extraordinary and unforgettable experiences to fulfill even the most demanding fantasies. Catering to men, women, and kids, these experiences are perfect for any occasion and celebration. They include hotel stays, excursions, cruises, spa and beauty treatments and an array of exhilarating adventure and sporting experiences.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dreamdays is the leading provider of gift experiences in the UAE. In the 15 years since starting to operate, it has successfully expanded its services & operations to other areas of the Middle East. It continues to be the fastest-growing gift experience company in the region.

Established in 2005, Dreamdays has steadily increased its offerings to its customers with a range of over 300 extraordinary and unforgettable experiences to fulfill even the most demanding fantasies. Catering to men, women, and kids, these experiences are perfect for any occasion and celebration. They include hotel stays, excursions, cruises, spa and beauty treatments and an array of exhilarating adventure and sporting experiences.

Farshid Rahimkhani, Managing Director of Dreamdays says that the company mantra continues to be the same as it was at its inception: "We remain focused on customer service excellence and keep seeking unique product offerings to add to our list of experiences. Our aim is to offer options that fit all budgets and an ease of purchase with online, telephonic and store options. Our customer service representatives continue to be the key to our success because they are the ones that best understand the needs of our consumers and are willing to pass their knowledge down to them when suggestions are needed or queries need answering."

Dreamdays customers can offer the special people in their lives gift experiences in the form of vouchers from different categories that range from AED 150 to AED 8,500. Easily available online or over the phone, the vouchers are unique because they are valid for 12 months. Recipients have the freedom to exchange them for any other experience without an extra charge and for those that aren't sure what to exchange the gift for, highly trained and experienced gift advisers are there to help them choose.

Since 2005, Dreamdays has provided corporate clients with the ability to offer their staff and customers rewards for their service and loyalty. These memorable experiences help them to keep their business alive and growing.

Corporate gifting options include gift vouchers, gift cards, instant e-codes and collections vouchers, all easy to redeem. Corporate solutions include HR gifting solutions, marketing gifting solutions, partners gifting solutions, and corporate events.

Catering to all age groups, genders, and nationalities Dreamdays maintains an understanding of the dynamics of each target segment. The addition of a wide gamma of activities includes experiences that can please those with a preference for the sedate, experiences for the adventurous souls out there, many for those in need of relaxation and ample ones for those that get joy out of learning new arts and crafts. Some examples include hot air balloon trips, swimming with the dolphins, DJ training and style shoots and the more extreme like zip-lining, quad biking, and Formula Yas 3000 driving.

Since Dreamdays is internet-based experiences can be booked and paid for online at www.dreamdays.ae making the gifting experience very simple. However, for those that prefer to book via a phone call then the toll-free number 800 2080 is worth keeping on hand. Our most recent addition is the WhatsApp number +971 58 550 2080.

Online viewing of experiences offers a plethora of information that includes everything that needs to be known about the activity. Before booking, customers know the length of time the activity will take, dress code, language that it is conducted in, and all the experiences that are included into the price.

Once booked the presenter of the gift can choose how it can be tailored so that it is eternally remembered by the recipient. The options are to either send an E-voucher or a gift box for free. Beautifully presented, the box contains the necessary information, validity period, a personalized greeting card from the sender and visuals of the experience on a CD.

Dreamdays continues to be focused on providing new experiences to its customers and to meet their growing demand for exciting new products. Well-timed promotions are offered and subscribers get regular news updates, promotions and the chance to enter competitions, while newcomers get a 10% off their first offer.

Recommended by TripAdvisor and bookmundi, Dreamdays is also top-rated on Expedia and aims to continue highlighting the gifting experience making it memorable for the giver and the recipient.

