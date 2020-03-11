Press Releases Nvestox Press Release

Receive press releases from Nvestox: By Email RSS Feeds: Nvestox in New York After 16 Years in the Business

Nvestox is fast approaching their state-of-the-art North America branch office opening in New York, USA.

Manama, Bahrain, March 11, 2020 --(



Mr. Chandler has spent the last 6 months traveling from their HQ in Manama, Bahrain to New York and back overseeing all facets of the NY formation from negotiating licensing to management set up and beyond. "I have acquired quite a taste for scrambled eggs at 30,000 feet," he joked as he oversaw the final constructions.



Nvestox has been successfully operating in Bahrain since 2004.



Their new North America division will mirror the services of their Manama-based headquarters, with its main focus servicing their North American & Canadian corporate and private client-base.



About Nvestox:



Nvestox, Inc. is a reputable global financial advisory and investment management firm, with its operational office headquarters in Manama, Bahrain consolidating global orientation and reach, and appealing to clients who value both innovation and a high level of service.



Established in 2004, Nvestox provides corporate finance advice, private wealth management and stockbroking, serving the GCC and MENA regions, Asia, Europe, United States and Australia. Manama, Bahrain, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Director of Operations and Discretionary accounts Mr. Robert Chandler, who has been centric in the build-up process, said on Super Tuesday, 3rd March 2020, "This is also a super Tuesday for Nvestox as the 'x' in 'Nvestox' was lastly attached to the foyer wall overhead the spacious reception area. Our mission continues with expansion into territories with ambition and advancement. I look forward to finally handing over the keys to our NY Branch Officer Mr. Chuck Redington at the beginning of the summer."Mr. Chandler has spent the last 6 months traveling from their HQ in Manama, Bahrain to New York and back overseeing all facets of the NY formation from negotiating licensing to management set up and beyond. "I have acquired quite a taste for scrambled eggs at 30,000 feet," he joked as he oversaw the final constructions.Nvestox has been successfully operating in Bahrain since 2004.Their new North America division will mirror the services of their Manama-based headquarters, with its main focus servicing their North American & Canadian corporate and private client-base.About Nvestox:Nvestox, Inc. is a reputable global financial advisory and investment management firm, with its operational office headquarters in Manama, Bahrain consolidating global orientation and reach, and appealing to clients who value both innovation and a high level of service.Established in 2004, Nvestox provides corporate finance advice, private wealth management and stockbroking, serving the GCC and MENA regions, Asia, Europe, United States and Australia. Contact Information Nvestox

Roy Davidson

+(973) 6500 9255



www.nvestox.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nvestox